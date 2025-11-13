AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a £145 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £142 to £145 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £110 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £150 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £138.

Shares of AZN opened at £135.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,573.51 and a 52-week high of £135.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

