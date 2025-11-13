Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $13.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Get Asure Software alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Asure Software from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASUR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Asure Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 770,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 126,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 60.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 104,170 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 43.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Asure Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.