Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $13.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Asure Software from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software
Asure Software Price Performance
Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.74.
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.
