Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Forecast for PBA FY2025 Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The business had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PBA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of PBA opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PJT Investments Corp. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PJT Investments Corp. now owns 257,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 61.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,207,000 after buying an additional 887,413 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 89.3% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 386,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 58,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

