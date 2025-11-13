Atb Cap Markets Has Strong Forecast for Enbridge Q4 Earnings

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Sunday, November 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. Argus upgraded Enbridge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ENB opened at C$68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$56.51 and a 12 month high of C$70.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

See Also

