Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 103.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FF Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $233.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.54 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

