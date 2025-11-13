Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Takes $253,000 Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total value of $1,077,152.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at $120,246,421.47. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $545.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.00 and a 200 day moving average of $470.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.90. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.70, a P/E/G ratio of 130.83 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research set a $706.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.60.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

