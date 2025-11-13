Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.02 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 68.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

