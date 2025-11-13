Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 76.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.