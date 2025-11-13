Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 202,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 61,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $254.55 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.68 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

