Avalon Trust Co Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 871,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 111,512 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $58.08 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

