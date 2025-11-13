Avalon Trust Co Buys 560 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 550.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,367,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $233.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.10 and its 200 day moving average is $203.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 524.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Wall Street Zen raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.