Avalon Trust Co Buys 7,554 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Avalon Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Danaher Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $219.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $258.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.76 and its 200 day moving average is $200.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

