Avalon Trust Co Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 22,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 153,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 10,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

