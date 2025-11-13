Avalon Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 218,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $224.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.