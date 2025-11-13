Avalon Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Avalon Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $81.96 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $83.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

