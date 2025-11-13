Avalon Trust Co Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Avalon Trust Co decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $598.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $596.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

