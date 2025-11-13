Avalon Trust Co Has $2.80 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Avalon Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,933 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trane Technologies by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,455,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,727,000 after purchasing an additional 431,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.50.

NYSE:TT opened at $422.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.40.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

