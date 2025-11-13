Avalon Trust Co Has $27.41 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Avalon Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.0% of Avalon Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,173,000. Finally, Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $234.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day moving average is $237.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

