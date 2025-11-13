Avalon Trust Co Has $281,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Avalon Trust Co decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.64. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.07 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.