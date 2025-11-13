Avalon Trust Co Has $336,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,972,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,522,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,572,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,792,000 after purchasing an additional 516,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,288 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJH opened at $65.56 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

