Avalon Trust Co Invests $22.21 Million in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,207,000. AutoZone comprises about 1.6% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 target price (down previously from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,544.68.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,791.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,026.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3,887.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $3,036.40 and a one year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $51.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,400. This represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

