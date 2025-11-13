Avalon Trust Co Lowers Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Avalon Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price objective on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $183.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

