Avalon Trust Co Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Avalon Trust Co cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,709 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 171.1% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

