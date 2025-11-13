Avalon Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Avalon Trust Co reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 1.5% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in American Water Works by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

