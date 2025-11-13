Avalon Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Avalon Trust Co trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,977 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avalon Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,965,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $210.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.61 and a 200-day moving average of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.15 and a 1-year high of $223.61.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.