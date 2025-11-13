Avalon Trust Co Makes New $414,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 41.5%

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $209.58 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average of $192.51.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

