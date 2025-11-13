Avalon Trust Co Purchases 1,429 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Avalon Trust Co increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,392 shares of company stock worth $13,945,170. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $286.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.23 and a 52-week high of $288.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

