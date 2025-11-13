Avalon Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $686.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $720.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

