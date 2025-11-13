Avalon Trust Co Sells 5,585 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Avalon Trust Co reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.7% of Avalon Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $306,905,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,592,000 after acquiring an additional 944,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,055,000 after acquiring an additional 926,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after acquiring an additional 830,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 868,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,726,000 after acquiring an additional 530,873 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $400,092 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $186.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

