Avalon Trust Co Takes $250,000 Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537 in the last three months.
CoreWeave Price Performance
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.86.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
