Avalon Trust Co Takes $250,000 Position in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537 in the last three months.

CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion and a PE ratio of -74.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.60. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius raised CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

About CoreWeave

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.