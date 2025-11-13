Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 441.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,973 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,815,000 after buying an additional 999,797 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,243,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,464,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Rollins by 196.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,592 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rollins by 44.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,917,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after acquiring an additional 894,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rollins by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,424,000 after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $63.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Shares of ROL opened at $58.54 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Rollins’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

