Aviva PLC Has $8.19 Million Stake in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 350.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.77.

In related news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $289,017.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,238.82. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $60,613.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $396,327. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

