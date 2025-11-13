Aviva PLC Increases Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 379.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 11.2% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $214.53.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is -48.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $173.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

