Aviva PLC Sells 968,807 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,364 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 968,807 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,688 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,582,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,726.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,062 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,038 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $10,204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after acquiring an additional 809,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIVN. Zacks Research upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 61.34%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

