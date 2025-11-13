B. Riley Has Negative Outlook for CPI Card Group Q4 Earnings

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for CPI Card Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

PMTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut CPI Card Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 target price on CPI Card Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on CPI Card Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

CPI Card Group Stock Up 0.5%

CPI Card Group stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.62 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Insider Activity at CPI Card Group

In related news, Chairman H Sanford Riley acquired 10,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 51,457 shares in the company, valued at $730,689.40. The trade was a 24.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMTS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,685,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 130.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

