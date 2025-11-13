B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of FDUS FY2025 Earnings

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidus Investment in a report issued on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $698.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 51.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,138,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 106.5% during the second quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 190,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 98,107 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 72.88%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

