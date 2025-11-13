B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Koppers Earnings

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a report released on Monday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koppers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE:KOP opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.60. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $485.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 34.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 312,556 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Koppers by 17.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 954,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 110,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

