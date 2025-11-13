Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial cut Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$70.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 1.6%
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$330.48 million during the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- Stock Average Calculator
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.