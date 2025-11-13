Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial cut Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$70.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$76.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.66. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$33.62 and a 52-week high of C$76.32.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$330.48 million during the quarter. Badger Infrastructure Solutions had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Infrastructure Solutions will post 3.3008403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

