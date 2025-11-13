Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.5714.

Several research firms have commented on BWIN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $365.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $812,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,467,000 after purchasing an additional 659,433 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

