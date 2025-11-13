Balentine LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Balentine LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.2% during the first quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $286.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.49 and its 200-day moving average is $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $292.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.