Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Get Banco Santander Chile alerts:

BSAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander Chile currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander Chile

Banco Santander Chile Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Banco Santander Chile stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Banco Santander Chile has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Banco Santander Chile had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $581.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander Chile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander Chile by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander Chile by 2,389.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in Banco Santander Chile by 45.3% during the first quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 826,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 257,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.