Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 18,538 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. $UNIT

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of Uniti Group worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,996,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,464,000 after purchasing an additional 151,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 457.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 731,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
Uniti Group Trading Down 1.5%
NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $995.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Uniti Group Profile
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.
