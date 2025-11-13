Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in W.P. Carey by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 3,747,898 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $30,194,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $29,923,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPC

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.