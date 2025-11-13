Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,476,000 after buying an additional 1,067,284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,952,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after acquiring an additional 517,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,197 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,666,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,595,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after acquiring an additional 632,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The business had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.