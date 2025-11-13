Bank of Montreal Can Buys 100,176 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $DRVN

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 335.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Driven Brands worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $182,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Driven Brands by 64.1% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Driven Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Driven Brands

In other Driven Brands news, Director Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,279,453 shares in the company, valued at $41,144,126.65. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

