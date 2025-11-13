Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF $XRLV

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 6.25% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRLV opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

