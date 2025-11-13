Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,795 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,043.38. This represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $156.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

