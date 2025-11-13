Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 7.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

