Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK $OZK

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 37.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 35.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

