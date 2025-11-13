Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in US Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,836,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,806,000 after purchasing an additional 426,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in US Foods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,034 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after buying an additional 1,385,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,084,000 after buying an additional 1,282,379 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

US Foods Trading Up 1.0%

US Foods stock opened at $72.87 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.